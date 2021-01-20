By Trend

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral commented on the statement of the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, many Turkish structures made calls in support of Azerbaijan.

“It depends on the decision taken by the Azerbaijani government. If it is adopted, the relevant structures of Turkey will be informed about it. In the post-war period, Turkey mobilized in order to continue to support Azerbaijan, and there are already people who came from Turkey to provide assistance to the families of martyrs and IDPs in Azerbaijan,” Ozoral said.

