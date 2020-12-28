By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev has said.

According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Babayev noted that work is carried out in Azerbaijan on social support for the martyrs’ families, war veterans, wounded servicemen and their families. Thus, in the past months, more than 5,300 citizens of these categories were covered by the social support measures.

Moreover, the volume of active employment programs expanded in 2020, involving about 12,000 families. Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families and others.

Furthermore, during the year, another DOST center was created, reaching the number of such centers to three. In addition, during the reported period, some 181,000 people used the services of these centers.

Likewise, Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments, private houses and cars to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

On December 24, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provided 50 cars to people of this category of citizens.

The ministry plans to provide 400 cars in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year. It should be noted that provided cars are local made – “Khazar LX”.

To date, the ministry has given about 7,050 cars to disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 600 cars to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 265 cars in 2018.

Additionally, the ministry has provided 103 apartments for martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in the residential complex built by the State Housing Construction Agency in Ganja, on December 24.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

Up to now, around 1,300 apartments and individual houses have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by late 2020.

So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018.

One of the social protection programmes, that is the programme to provide houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans expand every year.

Earlier, the ministry reported that in line with the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

