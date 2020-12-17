By Trend

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to establish fire departments in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.

One more fire department of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations began to operate in the village of Gyzyl Kangarli of the Aghdam district.

Earlier, fire departments of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations began to function in the cities of Shusha, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Kalbajar and in the village of Hadrut of the Khojavand district.

