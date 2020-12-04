By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy on December 5. The temperature will gradually fall by 2-4 degrees compared to the previous days. Drizzle is expected at night and in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountains and foothill areas. It will be foggy in some places.Precipitations will be intensive in some areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, -2 °C and +3 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

