1 December 2020 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 1 December.
The new edition includes articles: Country continues demining road leading to liberated settlement; Ayyub Guliyev: Hungary takes special place in my work; Azerpost becomes member of European postal association; History Museum displays ancient clay jug and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.