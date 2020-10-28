By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather expected in Baku on October 29. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +19-21°C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 mm Hg to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, It will be foggy some places. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, mild gilavar wind and humid weather is expected in Absheron peninsula on October 29, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

