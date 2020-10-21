By Trend

Trend News Agency continues to inform the world community about the developments taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel, Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said that it is wrong to compare economically strong Azerbaijan with Armenia, which is trying to stay on its feet thanks to donations from Kim Kardashian.

Hafizoglu noted that Armenian officials make illogical statements, putting themselves in a ridiculous position.

