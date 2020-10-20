Manuela Traldi, President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM) sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr President,

It is with deep concern and great sorrow that, since last September 27, I have been following closely the developments of the Armenian attacks against Azerbaijan, that lead more recently to casualties among the civilian population.

Expressing my heartfelt condolences to you and dear First Vice-President Mehriban khanim for the loss of lives among your people, I confirm that the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, and myself, strongly condemn such attacks and unequivocally support Azerbaijan's right to its territorial integrity.

From our position in Italy, as an official bilateral business organization and as the national representative of ASK Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, we have been promoting a correct information about the conflict and raising the awareness in our community about the UN Security Counci1 Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all the occupying forces from the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We look forward to a conflict resolution within such framework and in accordance with international law, and hope for a brighter future for Nagorno-Karabakh and the whole region, once peace and stability are re-established, together with Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

Please rest assured of our warm participation and accept, dear Mr. President and dear First Vice-President Mehriban khanim, the assurances of my highest consideration." the letter said.

