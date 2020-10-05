By Trend

The Islamic Republic of Iran insists the Armenian servicemen leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said at press conference, Trend reports citing official instagram page of the ministry.

According to the spokesman, Iran reiterates that Armenia must respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Khatibzadeh added that Tehran is closely following the developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Iran also calls for adherence to the principle on non-attack against civilians," he said.

