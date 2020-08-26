By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues repatriation of its citizens stranded in different countries due to the closure of borders over COVID-19 lockdown.

Repatriation from Russia

Azerbaijan has repatriated 400 more citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to lockdown, local media reported with reference to a source within the State Committee for work with Diaspora in Derbent.



A special corridor has been organized for the repatration of citizens of both countries who could not return on time due to the closure of borders amid the spread of COVID-19.



It should be noted that Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and head of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev agreed on June 23 to increase the number of citizens returning across the state border, in line with the instructions of Azerbaijan and Russian presidents.



Thus, according to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samur checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2, 130 people on June 9, 155 people on June 16, 252 citizens on June 23, 250 citizens on June 30, 250 citizens on July 7, 260 citizens on August 4, 262 citizens on August 12 and 400 more citizens on August 19.

The country closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.

Repatriation from Kazakhstan

Moreover, Azerbaijan repatriated 70 more citizens stranded in Kazakhstan due to the closer of the state borders because of COVID-19, local media reported with reference to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau.

Passengers were transported to Azerbaijan via ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company. Seven of them were transported via ferry "Hasan Aliyev", 46 citizens via ferry "Mercuri" and 17 more citizens via ferry "Professor Gul".

It should be noted that so far, 459 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from the Aktau port and 117 citizens via charter flight from Almaty.

The Consulate General is continuing the process of registering citizens waiting to be repatriated to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. To date, the country's borders remain closed.

