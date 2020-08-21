21 August 2020 11:56 (UTC+04:00)
184
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 20 August.
The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev: Good results achieved in cooperation with Uzbekistan; State Border Service: Armenia sought to advance its positions on state border; Baku Tbilisi’s largest exporter of bitumen; Qarabag FC qualifies for next round in UEFA Champions League and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.