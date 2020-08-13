By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the Turkish military delegation headed by Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Baku, the president’s press service reported on August 13.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces General Yashar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces, General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Armed Forces General Hakan Küçükakyüzü, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Özbalı and other military officials were also received by the president.

Turkish Ambassador Erkan Ozoral and Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov also participated in the meeting.

The Turkish military delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on August 12 evening to observe the joint large-scale military drills held between the two countries' troops, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported today.

The military delegation will observe the final episode of the first stage of Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land Forces and the Air Force of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The observation of the final episode will take place within the framework of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercises.

The Turkish military officials’ visit follows Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov’s and Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s visit to Turkey on August 11 where they were both received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be noted that The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies are involved in the drills.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz