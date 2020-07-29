By Trend

The Spanish "Patrimonio Actual" and "Diplomat in Spain" websites have condemned the extremely aggressive provocative actions of the radical Armenian forces against the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and peaceful demonstrators during the rallies of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Trend reports on July 29.

“These actions contain elements of vandalism and terrorism, implying criminal liability,” the articles published on those websites said. “The radical Armenian forces have committed similar acts of vandalism before. ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations killed over 70 people and committed more than 235 terrorist attacks in 22 countries in 1970s-1980s.”

“Armenia has turned terrorism into an instrument of state policy since 1991 with the aim of territorial claims towards Azerbaijan,” the articles said. “During the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent districts, Armenia widely used terrorism in various districts of the country, committed genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani population.”

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

