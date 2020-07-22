By Ayya Lmahamad

Joint investment projects, cultural and educational programs and exchange of experience in the construction of highways and electronic management between Azerbaijan and Ukraine were discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova with Head and Governor of Dnieper region Boris Filatov and Alexander Bondarenko on July 21.

During the meeting Bondarenko stated that Ukraine is interested in developing economic, cultural and educational ties with Azerbaijan. He said that they are planning to open an office of European integration in the region that will be a center for exchange of cultural traditions and a favorable center for attracting foreign investments.

Ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in various fields, including implementation of projects in Ukraine related to road infrastructure development, implementation of environmental programs, ASAN and DOST social services. She added that Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing Ukrainian industrial products, especially steel and agricultural machinery.

In turn, Filatov emphasized that Azerbaijani investors have projects within Dnipro city, and that they are interested in continuation of their cooperation.

Moreover, during the meeting, Akhundava spoke about the provocations committed by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani- Armenian state border in the direction of Tovuz, noting that the support of the Ukrainian state to Azerbaijan’s legitimate position proves that friendly relations between the two countries are unshakable.

Filatov added that Ukraine has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and will continue to do so.

It should be noted that, in January-June the volume of import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $443 million.

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $230.4 million for the first six months of this year to Ukraine, and the cost of goods imported by Azerbaijan from Ukraine amounted to $213 million.

Earlier, it was reported that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported oil and petroleum products to Ukraine for total of $170.8 million.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan’s second largest trade partner in the post-Soviet space after Russia.

