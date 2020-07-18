By Trend

A meeting with Alec von Graffenried, mayor of Bern, the capital of Switzerland, was held at the initiative of the Azerbaijani embassy in Switzerland to inform the Swiss official structures about the provocative actions carried out by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border to seize new positions, the embassy told Trend on July 17.

New chairman of the Switzerland-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Swiss parliament, member of the Liberal Party of Switzerland (FDP) Laurent Wehrli, members of the country's influential Swiss People’s Party, MP from Canton of Geneva Yves Nidegger and MP from the Canton of Ticino Marco Chiesa were also provided with detailed information about the recent Armenian provocations.

In addition, the Swiss Foreign Ministry, influential politicians, leading media outlets, including Tamedia AG - located in Zurich and currently the biggest and most functional press center in Switzerland, were also informed about the provocation.

The embassy continues the targeted activity to expose the lies and provocations of Armenians.

The issue related to the recent military provocation committed by Armenia was discussed during the meetings. Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Hanum Ibrahimova emphasized that Azerbaijan’s leading position in the region and the rapid pace of development could not but irritate Armenia.

While providing her interlocutors with the detailed information about the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador informed them that Armenia has been holding 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory under occupation for about 30 years, where cultural and religious monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people are being destroyed.

“As a result of Armenia’s aggression, about a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people,” Ibrahimova added.

The ambassador stressed that this provocation of Armenia casts doubt on the essence of the negotiations and poses a threat to peace and security in the region.

In turn, expressing concern about the provocation that occurred on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, mayor Graffenried and other participants of the meetings expressed support to the ambassador, referring to Switzerland’s official position supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

