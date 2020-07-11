Azerbaijan has detected 531 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 11.

Some 514 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died.

So far, 23,521 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 14,607 patients have recovered, 298 people have died. Currently, 8,616 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,045 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 560,356 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

