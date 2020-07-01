By Trend

Trend News Agency ranked third in the rating of the most influential media resources in Europe (Top 10 European News Websites To Follow in 2020), according to a list compiled by experts from popular Feedspot service, Trend reports on July 1.

The Top-3 also includes Euronews and POLITICO Europe.

The particular rating is based on the following parameters:

- Relevancy

- Post frequency

- Social media influence

- Domain authority

- Website's age

- other parameters

Feedspot employs a team of more than 25 experts whose purpose is to identify and rank popular websites, podcasts and YouTube channels in several categories.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a news provider from the South Caucasus, Caspian region and Central Asia.

Analytical reports and feature articles produced by the agency highlight major political, economic, energy developments and financial articles from the countries of coverage.

Trend’s specialized bulletins cover such sectors as politics, business, oil and gas, transport and logistics, finance and banking in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

