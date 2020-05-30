By Trend

Azerbaijan is expected to resume domestic flights on June 8, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Bayramli noted that the number of both domestic and international flights will decrease.

The number of passengers on board will also decrease for the safety of passengers and crew, he added.

