By Trend

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the introduction of the compulsory medical insurance system in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

The project was launched successfully in some regions of the country, the chairman said.

"There were more than 1,000 visits to the hospitals. Unfortunately, after the coronavirus outbreak, we were forced to mobilize all efforts to fight against it. It was impossible to continue the fight against coronavirus simultaneously with the implementation of the compulsory medical insurance system. The phased implementation of the project in other districts was postponed until January 2021," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz