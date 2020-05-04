By Ayya Lmhammad

Azerbaijan has extended the period of the suspension of passenger train operations nationwide until May 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the press service of state-owned Azerbaijan Railways company reported.

The decision comes after the extension of the special quarantine regime until May 31.

“Passenger trains Baku-Tbilisi-Baku, Baku-Boyuk Kesik-Baku, Baku-Kocharli-Balaken-Baku, Baku-Astara-Goradiz-Baku and Baku-Ganja-Baku will not carry out passenger transportation until the specified date,” Azerbaijan Railways reported.

Thus, passenger transportation by public transport remains prohibited, despite the fact that inter-district and inter-city traffic has been restored in regions across the country, with the exception of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district.

However, for more efficient organization of movement of employees of enterprises whose activities are necessary during quarantine, electric trains will run on the Absheron ring railway in accordance with the schedule.

Restrictions on domestic and international passenger traffic will remain in force until further notice.

Azerbaijan has registered 1,932 COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 1,441.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and since April 5, residents are required to obtain SMS permits to leave their homes.