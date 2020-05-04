By Ayya Lmhammad

Azerbaijan has prevented the smuggling of large amount of drugs and psychotropic substances from Iran into the country, the State Security Service (SSS) reported on May 2.

The State Security Service detained Azerbaijani citizen Israfil Ismailov on suspicion of illegal acquisition, transportation and smuggling of psychotropic substances and drugs for sale in the territory of Gulmamedli village of Jalilabad region through the customs border from Iran, the SSS informed.

As a result of personal inspection of Ismayilov and examination of his motorcycle, more than 15,346 kg of heroin and 962.1 grams of methamphetamine were found and seized.

A criminal case has been initiated against Ismayilov under articles 206.3.02 (smuggling of drugs and psychotropic substances by prior conspiracy with a group of people), 234.4.1 and 234.4.3 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of drugs and psychotropic substances by prior conspiracy with a group of people) of the Criminal Code, the SSS report reads.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest was selected against the accused by court decision.

At present, operational and investigative measures to identify other participants in this crime are ongoing.

