By Trend

The number of cases when foreigners and stateless persons are granted a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan will be expanded, Trend reports.

The issue was included in the proposed amendment to the Migration Code discussed at the Parliament’s session held on April 24.

According to the amendment, "and secondary education" in article 45.1.9 will be replaced by "as well as vocational education and secondary education".

As of now, article 45.1.9 contains "in the case of full-time education in secondary schools and in higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Azerbaijan".

Thus, the right for temporary residence in the territory of Azerbaijan will also be granted to foreigners and stateless persons who receive vocational education in the country.

After the discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.