The system of issuing permits for movement created in Azerbaijan due to the introduction of the coronavirus quarantine regime, has caused interest in a number of countries, Trend reports referring to a message from ASAN Service, a state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan.

Many countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the UAE had already expressed their intention to apply this system domestically.

Owing to the joint activity of the E-Government Development Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and the Interior Ministry, System for issuing and monitoring permits during the application of a special quarantine regime was developed.

In order to ensure movement of the employees of related state and private organizations,Azerbaijan provides issuing of permits for movement of the persons.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is used to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.

The following persons are allowed to move after an employer has provided information about them:

- employees of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, including public legal entities created on behalf of the state;

- employees of enterprises and organizations, the operation of which is permitted in the directions established by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 30, 2020 No. 120, and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities without creating a legal entity, and their employees;

- employees required to ensure the protection and technical safety of private legal entities, the operation of which is not permitted.

- volunteers of the ASAN Volunteers Public Association, the Regional Development Public Association, the Agrarian Development Volunteers Movement, Bir volunteer students, volunteers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

