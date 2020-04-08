By Trend

According to the World Health Organization, one of the main conditions in the fight against coronavirus (COVID - 19) is the medical check-up and timely detection of the virus, Trend reports.

The specialists stressed the importance of paying more attention to conducting COVID–19 tests given that this virus is spreading rapidly and widely. Only in this case is it possible to isolate the infected people.

The preventive measures being taken in Azerbaijan make it possible to minimize the spread of infection and control the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.

Azerbaijan has every opportunity to detect cases of coronavirus, including diagnostic tools and medical supplies that were delivered to the country in a timely manner and transferred to the medical facilities.

To diagnose the virus in the laboratories, medical institutions have created modern laboratory systems produced by the leading world companies. They have been also provided with tests produced by the European countries.

As of April 7, 53,300 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, that’s 5,262 people per million people.

This figure shows that Azerbaijan ranks first in the CIS, in the South Caucasus and is ahead of many European countries in the number of tests.

The timely and comprehensive medical check-up plays an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection among risk groups, namely, the elderly and patients with weak immunity.

Presently, the country continues to conduct COVID-19 tests. The corresponding laboratories are being created. The medical facilities have been provided with the necessary medical supplies and medicines.

This also gives reason to say that there will be an increase in the dynamics of the medical check-up in a short period.

This information testifies that the Azerbaijani government is taking important measures to prevent the cases of coronavirus and to protect human health.

