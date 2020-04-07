By Trend

Presently, Azerbaijani population needs 200,000-250,000 medical masks daily according to a research, Founder of the Baku Textile Factory Sakina Babayeva said.

Babayeva made the remark during a press tour at the medical masks manufacturing enterprise, which opened in the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park on April 6, Trend reports on April 7.

“The production at the enterprise has been arranged in accordance with these needs,” the founder of the factory added.

"In case of necessity, a decision may be made to create new production lines," Babayeva said.

The founder of the factory added that the enterprise will continue to operate after the coronavirus pandemic stops.

