By Trend

The development of ties with Italy, a member of the EU, may contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan’s relations with this structure, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend Feb. 21.

Having said that the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy is important from several points of view, the MP noted above all that this is one of the successful steps in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

Gasimli reminded that Italian-Azerbaijani relations have deep historical roots.

“Back in the Middle Ages, Italian travelers were in Azerbaijan and showed interest in the country,” said the MP. “In 1918-1920, certain relations were established between Azerbaijan and Italy and until 1922 there were political and diplomatic ties of various kinds. During the Soviet period, the Azerbaijan SSR through the central power maintained relations with Italy. Some types of products manufactured in Azerbaijan were supplied to Italy, certain cultural ties existed.”

Gasimli noted that in 1991, after Azerbaijan regained state independence, opportunities emerged to establish direct ties with Italy.

The MP added that of course, the visit of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Italy opened a new page in the relations between the two countries.

“After this visit, the legal framework of Azerbaijani-Italian relations was expanded and cooperation began to develop in various fields,” said Gasimli. “In subsequent years, thanks to efforts by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani-Italian relations have risen to a whole new level.”

Reminding that Baku and Naples are twin cities, the MP noted that the Azerbaijani-Italian relations have great prospects.

Gasimli added that the talks held by the Azerbaijani president in Rome once again show the presence of these prospects.

“Italy is one of the seven most influential countries in the world, having weight in world politics and economics,” the MP said. “Italy is one of Azerbaijan’s most important trade partners. Visit by President Ilham Aliyev to Italy shows the presence of great potential and prospects for bilateral relations, therefore, I believe that this visit of the head of state will give more dynamics to the development of relations between the two countries and will reveal new promising areas for cooperation.”

On Feb. 19, President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to Italy, and on Feb. 20, the head of state held a number of official meetings in Rome.

On the same day, after the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Italian Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte in an expanded format, a ceremony of Azerbaijani-Italian documents exchange was held.

The Italy-Azerbaijan Business Forum will be held in Rome Feb. 21.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz