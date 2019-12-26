By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on December 27.

Fog and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+8 C at night, +10+13 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5+7 °C at night, and +10+12 °C in the day.

The atmospheric pressure will be below the norm - 756 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly dry in the country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected northern and western areas. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas.

Foggy weather will be observed in some places. The west wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +1-6 °Cat night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -1 to +4°C at night, +4-7 °C in the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz