Azerbaijan’s district election commissions are starting to issue absentee ballots for voting in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in the country, Trend reports Dec. 26.

An absentee ballot is a vote cast by someone who is unable or unwilling to attend the official polling station to which the voter is normally allocated. Issuing of ballots should begin 45-25 days before the voting day, that is, from Dec. 26, 2019 until Jan. 15, 2020.

Also, Dec. 26 is the last day for approving the requirements regarding the number and procedure for the production of absentee ballots, as the requirements must be approved at least 45 days before the voting day.

The period for the transfer of absentee ballots from the Central Election Commission to district election commissions expires on Dec. 26.

The process of approving requirements regarding the procedure, text, form and number of election protocols of election commissions also ends on Dec. 26.

