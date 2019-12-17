By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 18. Southwestern wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be maximum 8 °C at night, 10-14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6- 8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 773 mm above normal to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will vary from 70 to 80 percent at night and 55 to 60 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. It may be foggy in some places at night and in the daytime. Western wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The air temperature will be 3-8°C at night, 12-17°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -2- 3°C at night, and 7-12 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, southern winds may cause anxiety in people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz