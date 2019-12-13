By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather will be observed in Baku and on Absheron peninsula on December 14. Drizzle is predicted. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 9-12 C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be normal 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Drizzle is expected in the eastern regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 C at night, in 2-6 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

