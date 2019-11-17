By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 17 November- the National Revival Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Today – November 17 is National Revival Day, which embodies noble feelings of unity and solidarity, loyalty to the motherland and national statehood. I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this holiday, and wish each of our fellow countrymen health, love and happiness! May the solidarity of our people, our state independence, and peace and tranquility reigning in our country be eternal!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz