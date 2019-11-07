By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan has adopted the first batch of the Turkish-made mini telescopic excavators to improve its technical capabilities, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported in its official website.

Equipping the Combined Arms Army with Turkish-made special equipment is one of the important steps taken in the field of military cooperation between the two countries.

“In accordance with the ‘Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey on military-financial cooperation,’ the activities to strengthen military cooperation and contribute to the development of the Azerbaijan Army based on international standards are successfully continuing,” the information posted in the Defence Ministry’s website reads.

The engineering equipment is able to perform a large amount of work in a short time thanks to its high technical characteristics.

Turkish-made MST telescopic excavators have many advantages. The equipment has low maintenance cost and has components that meet the requirements of international standards. It provides the operator with good control capabilities thanks to a hydraulic pump and a hydraulic motor attached to a two-stage gearbox.

The superior technology of these mini-excavators, able to meet the needs of various industrial applications, makes it easy to use in most difficult geographic areas.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have stepped up military cooperation in the recent years. The two countries’ armies conduct military exercises with the aim of developing coordination between the armed forces. The lost joint exercises held in May 2017, brought together 1,000 military personnel, 80 tanks and armored vehicles, 60 cannons and mortars, 12 attack and transport helicopters Mi-35 and Mi-17 and air defense systems

The presidents of the two countries participated in a joint military parade in Baku in September 2018, which was a clear demonstration of the allied relations.

Turkey seeks to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of maintaining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

