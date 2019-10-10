By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 11. Weak fog and drizzle are expected in the morning. The south-west wind will intensify occasionally.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 21-24 C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 C at night and 22-24 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will blow in the daytime and intensify in the mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the weather will be 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild south wind on the Absheron peninsula may cause some anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.

