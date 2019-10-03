By Trend

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany held bilateral talks in Baku according to the "Program of bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2019" on Oct. 2, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries including joint activities in the field of military education and training were discussed. The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues.

