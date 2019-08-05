By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2019 was solemnly held at the Alabino range near Moscow on August 3.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the ceremony. He also attended the opening ceremony of the sculptural composition dedicated to the Peacekeepers of All World.

In addition, Hasanov got acquainted with the peculiarities of the national cuisine of the countries participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest and watched the first run of the first stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

He also visited the Friendship House at the Alabino range to familiarize with the history, culture, art and national cuisine demonstrated by the countries participating in the International Army Games-2019.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other guests visited the Azerbaijani section of the exhibition to discuss the history, culture, traditions and life of Azerbaijan.

Hasanov also met with the Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest.

It was noted that the exhibits will be on display until the end of the competition so that visitors can get to know them.

Various national cuisines are offered daily to contestants and guests by military chefs from various countries, including the Azerbaijani team. Numerous guests, who are watching the exposition of Azerbaijan, enjoy the cuisine prepared by the country’ military chefs.

The “Field Kitchen” contest was launched on August 4. The referees of the contest test and assess different dishes prepared by military chefs.

Along with the “Field Kitchen” contest , Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the "Sea Cup" contest that is held in Azerbaijan, "Tank Biathlon" contest in Russia, "Masters of Artillery Fire" in Kazakhstan, "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus and "Military Medical Relay Race" contest in Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony of the “Sniper Frontier” contest was held in Belarus. Members of the teams competing in the contest, representatives of delegations and officials took part in the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, a concert program with the participation of culture workers of Belarus was shown.

On August 4, episodes of the "Sniper Frontier" contest were performed at the Brest training ground in Belarus.

Azerbaijani snipers, who participate in the contest, competed in an individual race with military personnel from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela and Sri Lanka to shoot in a two cm diameter circle.

On August 5, national snipers performed a series of test shots to prepare for the next round.

During the training, the teams fired from the firearms in order to achieve the intensity and agility of shooting, familiarize with the specifics of the stage, the tasks, and the features of the area.

On the same day, the “Military Medical Relay Race” contest opened in Uzbekistan. The military doctors of the Azerbaijani Army participate in this contest.

After the official part of the opening ceremony, a concert program with the participation of artists of Uzbekistan was organized for military doctors and other guests.

