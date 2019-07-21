By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Since the beginning of 2019, the population of Azerbaijan has increased by 31,676 people or 0.3 percent to 10,013,133 people as of June 1, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In particular, 52.8 percent of the total population are urban dwellers, 47.2 percent are rural, of whom 49.9 percent are men, and 50.1 percent are women.

The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

In addition, in January to May of this year, 24,690 deaths were registered and compared to the same period last year, the mortality rate per 1,000 population has fallen from 6.2 to 6.0.

As for population in economic terms, the number of economically active population of Azerbaijan reached 5.16 million people of which 4.91 million are employed as of July 1, 2019.

In this period of 2018, the number of economically active people amounted to 5.10 million people, of which 4.85 million people are employed.

The number of people hired was 1.59 million people, including 898,000 people in the public sector and 692,700 people in the private sector.

The number of unemployed registered with the employment service until July 1 increased by 19,200 people compared to the same period last year, reaching 55,800 people with 34.6 percent of being women. The average size of unemployment insurance benefits is 221.2 manats ($130.11) (287.2 manats ($168.94 - last year).

The most jobless were registered in Sumgayit, Absheron, Shamkir and Salyan regions.

Population census will be held in Azerbaijan on October 1, 2019. The census is held every 10 years. The total population of Azerbaijan, according to results of 2009, was 8,922,447 people.

Interesting fact that Azerbaijan welcomed its 10 millionth citizen on April 6, 2019.

