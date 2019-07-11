By Trend

The aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, as well as its biased attitude towards Islam, led to the gradual destruction of Islamic cultural monuments on the territory of Armenia, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said during the II International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in the Caucasus, Trend reports.

Gurbanli stated that, according to estimations, thousands of cultural monuments belonging to Islam and Azerbaijani Turks were destroyed in Armenia.

Gurbanli also noted that only 17 mosques functioned in Azerbaijan when the country regained its independence, while today there are more than 2,500 mosques in Azerbaijan.

The II International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in the Caucasus is being held on July 11-12 in Baku.

