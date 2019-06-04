By Trend

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the celebrated Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, the International Astronomical Union (AIU) ruled a decision to name a planet after the poet, Trend reports referring to the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The relevant application was filed by Eyyub Guliyev, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, correspondent member of ANAS, and member of the Azerbaijani Academy of Sciences.

The minor planet named in honor of Nasimi is designated 32939 Nasimi, and its motion zone is in an asteroid junction between the Mars and Jupiter.

The planet was discovered by the Czech astronomers at Klet’ Observatory on October 24, 1995 and has long been known with its provisional name UN2. It has been observed 807 times in various observatories around the world.

