Rainless weather is expected in Baku. Mist will be observed in some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will become south-east in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +15°C to +18°C at night and +25°C+29°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +27°C+29°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short rain and hail are expected in some mountainous regions in the daytime. Mist will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +14°C to +19°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +9°C to + 14°C at night, and from +16°C to +21°C in the daytime.

