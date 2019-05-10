By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on May 11. North-west wind will intensify.

Temperature will be from +14°C to +16°C at night and +19°C+23°C in the daytime in Absheron and +15°C to +17°C at night and +20°C+22°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions while torrential rain is predicted in some places. Lightning and hail are predicted in some places. Precipitation will gradually stop in most regions in the daytime.

Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +12°C to +17°C at night, from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime, in mountains from +5°C to + 10°C at night, and from +10°C to +15°C in the daytime.

Khazri wind and mainly humid weather conditions may cause anxiety among meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz