By Trend

The Azerbaijani parliament at a plenary session has submitted for discussion a draft permit for the deployment of Azerbaijani military personnel of four people in South Sudan as staff officers and military observers under the command of UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) and participation in this mission.

The draft permit was put to vote and adopted.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend that the Azerbaijani peacekeepers are expected to participate in an international mission in South Sudan under the UN mandate.

Azerbaijani servicemen are expected to leave for Juba, South Sudan, in January 2019.

Since 2013, South Sudan has been in a state of civil war. More than two million people have become IDPs in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz