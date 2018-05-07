By Trend

As long as Armenia doesn't abandon its aggressive policy, the country will never have a bright future, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov told reporters in Baku on May 7.

Ahmadov said that the internal conflict reigning in Armenia will last for a long time.

He stressed that the recession in Armenia led to these clashes.

"These difficulties will not be eliminated in three-five months. This doesn't depend on the election of a prime minister. As long as Armenia continues its aggressive policy, the Armenian people will face these challenges, problems," he said.

---

