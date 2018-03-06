By Rashid Shirinov

One artillery shell was found in the village of Yukhari Kurmahmudlu of the Fuzuli region, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend on March 5.

The agency received information about a BM-26 125-millimeter artillery shell found in the village and immediately sent a special mobile group to the place of detection.

ANAMA inspected the territory, discovered the artillery shell and transferred it to the relevant territory of the agency for neutralization.

Moreover, ANAMA inspected the adjacent area of ​​200 square meters, but there were no other dangerous items or devices.

In general, the agency experts conducted inspections in 25,415 square meters in Agdam, Agjabadi, Agstafa, Absheron, Fuzuli, Tartar, Gazakh, Naftalan, Goranboy, Khizi, Shamkir and Lankaran regions as well as in Baku, Ganja and Sumgayit from January 1 to March 5. They inspected six houses and household plots, three cultivated areas, a private house, five pastures, water canals and areas near rural cemeteries, territories of household waste, administrative areas of regional police departments, territories of a concrete plant and markets. As a result, the agency discovered and neutralized 1,073 unexploded ordnance and an anti-tank mine.

ANAMA was established in 1998 for planning and coordination, management and monitoring of mine action related activities all over the country. The problem of unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan can be divided into the areas that are still under the occupation of Armenian forces and other areas of the country. Most of the unexploded ordnances are the result of Armenian aggression.

Over the past year, ANAMA defused up to 93 million square meters of the Azerbaijan's territory, detecting and defusing 35,117 unexploded ordnance (UXOs), 204 anti-tank mines and 35 anti-personnel mines.

