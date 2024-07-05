Pashinyan says new constitution required for Armenia

5 July 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Armenia needs a new Constitution, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as he addresses to the public on Constitution Day.

He highlighted that the Constitution represents a collective agreement among citizens regarding the country's rules, rights, and responsibilities.

The prime minister stressed that the term "sovereign" in the Constitution signifies that the people of Armenia are sovereign not only in a legal sense but also, following the 2018 revolution, in a practical sense.

"The existing Constitution generates significant social and psychological tension among citizens," Pashinyan said. "Due to well-known reasons, Armenians today do not believe that the current Constitution represents their vision of societal and national rules. Instead, they perceive it as a document crafted and enforced by the ruling elite."

He emphasised that Armenia requires a new Constitution that the people will consider their own, one that reflects their ideas about the country and their relationship with it.

"We need a new Constitution that will be organically connected with its creators—the people," Pashinyan said.

He also mentioned that the issue of a new Constitution often becomes a topic of speculation.

However, the prime minister underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance the institutional, psychological, and physical stability of the country. He urged a focus on the interests of the people of "true Armenia," who founded the Republic of Armenia as a means to secure freedom, prosperity, happiness, and security within internationally recognised borders.

The constitution in Armenia serves as the fundamental legal document that outlines the structure of government, defines the rights and responsibilities of citizens, and establishes the framework for the operation of state institutions. It is considered the supreme law of the land, guiding the country's political, social, and legal systems.

