Ombudsman calls on international community to react to Armenia's mine terror

The international community should not remain silent on the mine terrorism of Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, regarding the mine explosions in Tartar and Aghdam.

The mines buried by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan during the thirty-year occupation continue to pose a threat to people. As a result of the next mine attack, four civilians were injured. In total, 350 people have been injured by landmines since the Second Garabagh War.

"The international community should not remain silent on mine terrorism, it should put serious pressure on Armenia to submit accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan," the ombudsman noted.

It should be recalled that since the 1990s, the Armenian military units, which have occupied more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories, have laid landmines in Azerbaijan's territories for 30 years. As a result, since the Patriotic War of 2020, a large number of military and civilian people have been injured and lost their lives in the territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.

Although the occupation of Armenia has ended, the mines hidden in those areas still pose a serious threat to people's lives. Although appeals were made to the Armenian side regarding the submission of mine maps, it had no effect. The maps presented by Armenia do not coincide with the real locations of the mines.

Recall that on April 2, the district prosecutor's office received information about the injury of one person in the area of​​ Saricali village, which was freed from occupation, in Agdam region. As a result of the incident, Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu, born in 1987, an employee of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), who was conducting demining operations in the area, was injured, and the equipment used was damaged.

Further to the report of ANAMA and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, Arzuman Tagizade, born in 1992, and Elmir Bagirov, born in 2006, were injured as a result of a mine explosion yesterday, while grazing animals in the uncleared area beyond the former contact line.

