Former Armenian ombudsman is disappointed of no violation against Armenian residents

22 October 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

The former ombudsman of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, is saddened by the lack of violence against Armenian residents in Garabagh.

Azernews informs, citing Report that this was included in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It is noted that the former ombudsman of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, again made a number of Azerbaijanaphobic and ridiculous statements: "It is felt that A.Tatoyan and those who follow his thinking were badly disappointed by the lack of violence and negative treatment towards Armenian residents in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan. They cannot prove their false claims of "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing".

The opinions of A.Tatoyan and Dashnak-minded people like him who distort the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community are completely unfounded: "The Western Azerbaijan Community has no territorial claims against Armenia. The work of the community is purely human rights and humanitarian in nature, it consists in the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands and the prevention of the destruction of the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia.

