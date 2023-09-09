Armenia gathering troops in areas bordering Azerbaijan

9 September 2023 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia continues to concentrate heavy artillery installations on the border with Azerbaijan.

As is seen in the footage leaked to social networks, the equipment being transported are air defense systems (ADS).

Recall that during this week a large number of photo and video materials related to the concentration of manpower and military equipment by Armenia in the areas bordering Azerbaijan were distributed.

---

