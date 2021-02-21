By Trend

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which justifies the aggressive separatism of radical Armenian nationalists in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of the Azerbaijan SSR, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As noted, the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in support of the illegal decree of February 20, 1988, which marked the beginning of the aggressive separatism of radical Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of the Azerbaijan SSR (NKAO), is an indicator that Armenia is still far from responsible relations and their establishment on based on the rule of law.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recalls that this "resolution" contradicted the USSR Constitution, the 1981 Law on NKAO, as well as all other relevant regulatory legal acts. "Armenia's support for aggressive Armenian separatists, as well as their open territorial claims and aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan led to many years of military occupation, bloody ethnic cleansing, violations of the fundamental rights of one million people and great destruction. This situation has seriously impeded sustainable development, peace, security and progress in the region over the years. While international law has been restored, the factor of occupation has been eliminated and an agreement has been reached to end hostilities, the new provocative statements of official Yerevan are a sign of the destructive thinking of the Armenian leadership. We strongly condemn the incitement of enmity by the Armenian side instead of taking practical steps in accordance with its obligations to normalize relations between the two countries and ensure peaceful coexistence in the region. This approach has no future and is nothing more than a step of the Armenian people towards the abyss. "