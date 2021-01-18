By Trend

The trilateral statement on Karabakh has no ‘secret clauses’, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference summing up the results of 2020, Trend reports.

According to Lavrov, the statement is being implemented very effectively, with the exception of the pending issue of prisoners of war.

“All other clauses reflected in it, in my opinion, are being implemented quite effectively, and the issue of the mandate of the Russian peacekeepers is being resolved,” he noted.

“Of course, the issue must be agreed at the trilateral level, and this was talked about at the 11 January meeting. There are no secret clauses and I can’t see which topics can be the subject of some secrets,” added the minister.

Following over a month of military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, a joint statement on the cessation of all the hostilities was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

In accordance with the statement, Russian peacekeeping forces were placed in the Nagorno-Karabakh zone.

Two months later, on January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia met in Moscow to discuss tasks arising from the implementation of the trilateral statement.

