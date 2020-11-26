By Trend

By adopting the draft resolution on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", the French Senate betrayed democratic values, the Turkish government told Trend on Nov. 26.

"Such actions of the Senate are nothing but the use of double standards," the Turkish government said. "We call on France to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty."

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.



